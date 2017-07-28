Message of the Cyprus-Cuba Friendship Association to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) on the 64th anniversary of the attack on Moncada

History vindicates the struggles for freedom and democracy

The Cyprus-Cuba Friendship Association celebrates the 26th July anniversary and conveys through the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) a warm greeting to the heroic Cuban people.

The 26th July marks the anniversary of the beginning of the Cuban people’s struggle against the Batista dictatorship. The attack waged by the revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro against the Moncada barracks on 26th July 1953 may have failed, and led to the assassination and arrest of dozens of revolutionaries, nonetheless it was the forerunner to the Cuban Revolution. The attack on Moncada awakened the Cuban people, who took a position on the side of the pioneering revolutionaries. At the same time, Moncada led Fidel to the courts where from a defendant he became an accuser by revealing and denouncing the Batista dictatorship for the terrible life and exploitation the workers and peasants of his homeland were suffering. The famous conclusion of Fidel’s defence, “Condemn me. It does not matter. History will absolve me!” exemplifies the heroic course of the Cuban revolutionaries that resulted in the victory of the Cuban Revolution and the establishment of the first socialist state on the territory of the American continent. 26th July is a precursor to the Revolution and a shining milestone in Cuban history.

On this occasion, the Cyprus-Cuba Friendship Association once again expresses its solidarity with the people of Cuba in its struggle to defend the Revolution and the sovereignty of its homeland. The 10-day visit of Aleida Guevara March to Cyprus from 29th June to 10th July was the occasion for the organization of a series of events and activities on the island that reaffirmed the friendship between Cyprus and Cuba and the deep love and solidarity of the Cypriot people towards the Island of the Revolution. The Cyprus-Cuban Friendship Association will continue to work even more decisively to help strengthen the international solidarity movement that is demanding the end of the US blockade against Cuba and the return of Guantanamo to Cuba.

64 years onwards, the attack on Moncada recalls that the defeats and setbacks of History are temporary. The peoples who are struggling for freedom, democracy and social justice, in the end, are vindicated by history.

25.07.2017