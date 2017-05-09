Political event in honor of #FidelCastro held in #Thessaloniki, #Greece

A successful political event in honor of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz was held on Friday April 28, in Greece’s second largest city, Thessaloniki. The event, which was co-organised by the local Greek-Cuban Association of Friendship and Solidarity and the Greek Committee for International Détente and Peace, was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba in Greece Ms. Zelmys María Domínguez Cortina, who said some words thanking to the presents, and the Embassy’s councellor Mr. Jose Oriol Marrero Martinez.

Major speakers at the event were the Professor of Contemporary History at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki Giorgos Margaritis, the Secretary General of the Greek-Cuban Association of Friendship and Solidarity Nikos Mottas and the Secretary General of the Greek Commitee for International Detente and Peace Nikos Zokas. Professor Margaritis analysed the historical framework of the Cuban Revolution and praised the crucial role of Fidel Castro in it. Among other things he said: “58 years have been passed since the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959. Fidel, one of the protagonists of this revolution is not among us anymore. The Cuban Revolution remains part of our world, continue the work of Fidel and inspire the people of the world- our people too- in this harsh century”.

In his speech Nikos Mottas said that “it becomes clear that the important achievements of the Cuban Revolution disturb the apologists of capitalist barbarity” and underlined: “Fidel Castro’s historic heritage and the ability of the people to come to the fore and demand their liberation from the bonds of the exploitative system haunts- and will haunt for ever- the advocates of bourgeois ideology”. From the Greek Committee for International Détente and Peace, Nikos Zokas refered to the development of the Cuban Revolution’s internationalist solidarity in series of countries, from Latin America to Africa.

A video-tribute to Fidel, including part of his historic speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 1979, was projected at the closing of the ceremony.

The event was attended by representatives of the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), such as the member of the Central Committee Theodosis Konstantinidis and the KKE member of Parliament Giannis Delis.

There were also attending members of the Cuban Community in that Greek city that support the solidarity with Cuba.