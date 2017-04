Embacuba Grecia

April 12 Cuba’s Ambassador in Greece Zelmys Maria Dominguez Cortina received, at the headquarters of that diplomatic mission, the President of the parliamentary group of friendship with Cuba in the Hellenic Parliament Nykos Syrmalenios, of the Syriza party.

It was a friendly meeting where it was reaffirmed the will of the Greek parliamentary group to continue developing bilateral relations and solidarity with Cuba.