Danish-Cuban Friendship Association pays tribute to #FidelCastro in its annual meeting

The Danish-Cuban Friendship Association, in its annual Assembly held on Saturday, March 25, paid tribute to Fidel Castro, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution. Its members also reaffirmed their solidarity with Cuba and their commitment to continue advocating for the lifting of the unfair blockade imposed to the Island. The plenary also approved a statement highlighting the Cuban government’s offer of a thousand scholarships to study medicine to the Colombian government and FARC-EP, as a contribution to the peace process in Colombia.

The Cuban Ambassador in this capital, Yiliam Gómez Sardiñas, attended as a guest of the event and in her speech thanked the support of the Association and the signs of respect and affection expressed towards the figure of the Commander in Chief. The diplomat also gave Sven-Erik Simonsen, President of the Danish-Cuban Friendship Association, a message from Elio Gámez Neyra, First Vice-President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples (ICAP), which recognizes the commendable work that have developed and their constant contribution to the Cuban revolutionary process.

At the end of the Assembly, a documentary on the history of the Cuban Revolution was projected, highlighting the role played by Fidel alongside the Cuban people in the different battles waged. The activity was also animated with Cuban songs.