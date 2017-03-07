Sueco-Cubano Friend Ship

From Christmas 2016 to Easter 2017 I conduct a sailing around Cuba with ALBORAN ADANA catamaran accommodating 8-10 people. I have rented the boat from Cienfuegos by the Spanish company Alboran. I chose a catamaran due to the low draft fit for Cuba’s shallow archipelagos, and generous space for socializing. Photovoltaic panels will be installed.
The expedition starts in Cienfuegos Boxing Day with a test sailing to Cayo Largo. Then it continues counterclockwise through, inter alia, Trinidad, Archipielago de los Jardines de la Reina, Santiago de Cuba, Baracoa, Jardines del Rey, Varadero, Havana, San Antonio, Isla de Juventud, Cayo Largo and returning to Cienfuegos.
Participants may choose to attend one or more weeks and all forms crew who together handle sailing, navigation, documentation, supplies and cooking. As of this writing, just over 60 people with different knowledge and experience are on the crew list, and there’s room for a few more during some of the 16-week voyage.
The aim of the expedition is to get to know the Cuban island world nature, culture and living conditions. We will document in different ways and it can result in film, photography, paintings, articles, papers, etc. We will also be able to develop new Nordic-Cuban relations. The expedition is supported by ICAP, the Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos and by the Swedish-Cuban Association.
Contact me if you are interested in participating. The price for a share in the renting price is 40 EUR per person per day. Each one arranges himself the journey to and within Cuba, but tips can be conveyed. A few Cubans are also invited to be part of the crew, free of charge.
Jan Strömdahl, jfstromdahl@gmail.com, +4670 4388841
Indicative timetable for boarding and leaving service
|Week
|Date
|Port
|Provins
|Havana connection
|Note
|52
|26 Dec 2016
|Cienfuegos Marina
|Cienfuegos
|Viazul + bike taxi
|Prov
|01
|02 Jan 2017
|Cienfuegos Marina
|Cienfuegos
|Viazul + bike taxi
|Prov
|02
|09 Jan 2017
|Trinidad/M Cayo Blanco
|Sancti Spiritus
|Viazul + taxi
|Prov
|03
|16 Jan 2017
|No enrollment
|04
|23 Jan 2017
|Santiago de Cuba
|Santiago de Cuba
|Viazul + taxi
|Prov
|05
|30 Jan 2017
|Baracoa
|Guantanamo
|Viazul or air+taxi
|Prov
|06
|06 Feb 2017
|Puerto de Vita
|Holguín
|Viazul + taxi
|Prov
|07
|13 Feb 2017
|Cayo Coco/ M Guillermo
|Ciego de Avila
|Viazul + taxi
|Prov
|08
|20 Feb 2017
|La Isabela de Sagua
|Villa Clara
|Viazul + taxi
|Prov
|09
|27 Feb 2017
|Varadero/M Dársena
|Matanzas
|Viazul/direct air
|Prov
|10
|06 Mar 2017
|La Habana/M Hemingway
|La Habana
|Taxi
|Prov
|11
|13 Mar 2017
|Santa Lucia (Viñales)
|Pinar del Rio
|Viazul + taxi
|Prov
|12
|20 Mar 2017
|San Antonio/Los Morros
|Pinar del Rio
|Viazul + taxi
|Prov
|13
|27 Mar 2017
|Marina Siguanea
|Isla de Juventud
|Bus + ferry/air
|Prov
|14
|03 Apr 2017
|Marina Siguanea
|Isla de Juventud
|dito
|Prov
|15
|10 Apr 2017
|Cayo Largo
|Isla de Juventud
|Air + taxi
|Prov
|16 Apr 2017
|Cienfuegos
|Cienfuegos
The ability to switch crew in these ports has been checked with marinas in Cienfuegos and Havana (Hemingway). This must be confirmed by ICAP.