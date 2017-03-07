Sueco-Cubano Friend Ship

From Christmas 2016 to Easter 2017 I conduct a sailing around Cuba with ALBORAN ADANA catamaran accommodating 8-10 people. I have rented the boat from Cienfuegos by the Spanish company Alboran. I chose a catamaran due to the low draft fit for Cuba’s shallow archipelagos, and generous space for socializing. Photovoltaic panels will be installed.

The expedition starts in Cienfuegos Boxing Day with a test sailing to Cayo Largo. Then it continues counterclockwise through, inter alia, Trinidad, Archipielago de los Jardines de la Reina, Santiago de Cuba, Baracoa, Jardines del Rey, Varadero, Havana, San Antonio, Isla de Juventud, Cayo Largo and returning to Cienfuegos.

Participants may choose to attend one or more weeks and all forms crew who together handle sailing, navigation, documentation, supplies and cooking. As of this writing, just over 60 people with different knowledge and experience are on the crew list, and there’s room for a few more during some of the 16-week voyage.

The aim of the expedition is to get to know the Cuban island world nature, culture and living conditions. We will document in different ways and it can result in film, photography, paintings, articles, papers, etc. We will also be able to develop new Nordic-Cuban relations. The expedition is supported by ICAP, the Instituto Cubano de Amistad con los Pueblos and by the Swedish-Cuban Association.

Contact me if you are interested in participating. The price for a share in the renting price is 40 EUR per person per day. Each one arranges himself the journey to and within Cuba, but tips can be conveyed. A few Cubans are also invited to be part of the crew, free of charge.

Jan Strömdahl, jfstromdahl@gmail.com, +4670 4388841

Indicative timetable for boarding and leaving service

Week Date Port Provins Havana connection Note 52 26 Dec 2016 Cienfuegos Marina Cienfuegos Viazul + bike taxi Prov 01 02 Jan 2017 Cienfuegos Marina Cienfuegos Viazul + bike taxi Prov 02 09 Jan 2017 Trinidad/M Cayo Blanco Sancti Spiritus Viazul + taxi Prov 03 16 Jan 2017 No enrollment 04 23 Jan 2017 Santiago de Cuba Santiago de Cuba Viazul + taxi Prov 05 30 Jan 2017 Baracoa Guantanamo Viazul or air+taxi Prov 06 06 Feb 2017 Puerto de Vita Holguín Viazul + taxi Prov 07 13 Feb 2017 Cayo Coco/ M Guillermo Ciego de Avila Viazul + taxi Prov 08 20 Feb 2017 La Isabela de Sagua Villa Clara Viazul + taxi Prov 09 27 Feb 2017 Varadero/M Dársena Matanzas Viazul/direct air Prov 10 06 Mar 2017 La Habana/M Hemingway La Habana Taxi Prov 11 13 Mar 2017 Santa Lucia (Viñales) Pinar del Rio Viazul + taxi Prov 12 20 Mar 2017 San Antonio/Los Morros Pinar del Rio Viazul + taxi Prov 13 27 Mar 2017 Marina Siguanea Isla de Juventud Bus + ferry/air Prov 14 03 Apr 2017 Marina Siguanea Isla de Juventud dito Prov 15 10 Apr 2017 Cayo Largo Isla de Juventud Air + taxi Prov 16 Apr 2017 Cienfuegos Cienfuegos

The ability to switch crew in these ports has been checked with marinas in Cienfuegos and Havana (Hemingway). This must be confirmed by ICAP.